Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Reaches $11.27 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $179,291.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,188,939 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

