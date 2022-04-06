AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $172.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 1,192 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a market cap of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)
AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.
