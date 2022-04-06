Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

In other news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

