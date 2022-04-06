American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.