American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.38. 23,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,675,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $820.80 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

