American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

