American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

