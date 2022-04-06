American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

American International Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,535. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.