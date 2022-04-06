American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

AIG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

