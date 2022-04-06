Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.