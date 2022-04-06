Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

