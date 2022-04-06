Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

BPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,996. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.