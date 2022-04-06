Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

