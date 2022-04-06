Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report sales of $221.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.85 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PJT Partners by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 696.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

