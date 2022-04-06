Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,423. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

