Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 210,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

