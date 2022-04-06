Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

