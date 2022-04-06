Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.63. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.70. 1,573,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,256. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.