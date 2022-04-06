Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.07 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

