Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

