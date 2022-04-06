Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 750.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

