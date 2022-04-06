Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.09. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $15,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 3,589,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

