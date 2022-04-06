Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 403,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

