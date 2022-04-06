Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

