Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

3/31/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $64.00.

3/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CLR opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

