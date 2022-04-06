Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $14.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 178,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,321. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

