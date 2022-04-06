Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $202.32

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.32.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,742. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.66 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

