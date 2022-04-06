Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.53

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

