Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $640.00

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. UBS Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($8.39) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. British Land has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

