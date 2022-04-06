Analysts Set Expectations for Redwire Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Redwire alerts:

NYSE RDW opened at $6.32 on Monday. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Redwire by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.