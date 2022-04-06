Analysts Set Expectations for Redwire Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
NYSE RDW opened at $6.32 on Monday. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
