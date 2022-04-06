Analysts Set Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) PT at $45.33

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,610,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

