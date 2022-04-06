Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $295.14

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock worth $4,355,463 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $222.48 on Friday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

