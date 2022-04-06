Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,989,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,181,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.