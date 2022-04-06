Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/5/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $416.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 2/18/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $445.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.26. 3,105,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,818. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
