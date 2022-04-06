Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $416.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $418.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/18/2022 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $445.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.26. 3,105,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,818. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

