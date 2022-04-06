Analyzing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Primis Financial alerts:

This table compares Primis Financial and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 24.50% 8.18% 0.98% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Primis Financial and BEO Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.74 $31.25 million $1.27 10.91 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.65 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primis Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primis Financial and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primis Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.