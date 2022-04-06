Analyzing Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) & The Competition

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 46.28 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -26.72

Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 277 1290 1457 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.90%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

Risk & Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

