Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,331,351 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

