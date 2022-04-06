Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $859.22 million and $244.94 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00007097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,766,274 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

