Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 4,041.73 ($53.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £54.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,187.69. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

