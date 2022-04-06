AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,732,798 shares.The stock last traded at $24.33 and had previously closed at $24.47.

A number of research firms have commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,529,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,228,000 after acquiring an additional 284,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

