Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,300 ($17.05).

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.95) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,422.11.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

