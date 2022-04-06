Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,408.17 Average PT from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,459.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price (up from GBX 1,300 ($17.05)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.95) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$21.76 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

