APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

