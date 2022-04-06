Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to post sales of $581.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $512.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 42,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,793. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.