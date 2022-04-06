Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Tops $830,491.43 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $830,491.43 and approximately $354,417.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00197594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00401162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.