Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

