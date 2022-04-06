Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

