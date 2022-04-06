Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 16,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 209,891 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

