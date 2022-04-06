Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $120.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NYSE ARCH opened at $134.88 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

