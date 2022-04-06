Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $92.54 and last traded at $92.13. Approximately 21,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,707,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.